Clippers' Landry Shamet: Remains out Sunday
Shamet (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Wizards.
Shamet will miss his 11th straight game as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. The 22-year-old's next chance to return will be Tuesday against Portland, but his status for that contest remains unclear.
