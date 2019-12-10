Clippers' Landry Shamet: Remains out Wednesday
Shamet (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Shamet is set to miss yet another matchup while recovering from a left ankle sprain. A concrete timetable for his return has yet to be revealed, but he appears to be close to full health. Shamet's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday in Minnesota.
