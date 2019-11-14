Clippers' Landry Shamet: Remains out
Shamet (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Shamet suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain earlier in the week, so it's no surprise that he's unavailable for a second straight game. The Clippers have yet to establish a timetable for his return, though he seems unlikely to play Sunday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...