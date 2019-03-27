Clippers' Landry Shamet: Ruled questionable Thursday
Shamet (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Shamet has been dealing with an ankle injury since rolling it Sunday against the Knicks and missed Tuesday's contest as a result. Teammates Garrett Temple and Wilson Chandler are candidates again to see an increased role if Shamet is deemed inactive for Thursday.
