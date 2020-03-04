Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scoreless in 14 minutes
Shamet finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Thunder.
Shamet had earned 20-plus minutes in 21 straight games prior to the first two tilts in March, in which he has combined for three points in 29 minutes. The recent addition of Reggie Jackson, who saw 25 minutes in this one, provides another obstacle to Shamet earning substantial playing time on a nightly basis. Still, he'll look to bounce back during Thursday's matchup versus the Rockets.
