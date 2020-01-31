Shamet posted 15 points (-5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Kings.

Shamet drew the start after Kawhi Leonard was declared a late scratch due to back tightness. The Wichita State product excelled in what has become a typical role in place of Leonard, who often sits in back-to-back games. Shamet was hot from long range, as he drained five shots from beyond the arc to pad his scoring total.