Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win
Shamet supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Celtics.
Shamet was superb in his Clippers debut, and the rookie keeps making it rain from beyond the arc. This is the seventh time Shamet has sunk at least four treys, and his ability to space the floor makes him a good bet to keep earning plenty of minutes going forward.
