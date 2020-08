Shamet ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-122 victory over the Mavericks.

Shamet shifted into the starting lineup Friday and certainly gave the Clippers another solid offensive option. On a night when Paul George shot 19 percent from the floor, Shamet's outburst was very well-timed. Given the success here, Shamet could be in for another start should Patrick Beverley (calf) miss Sunday's Game 4.