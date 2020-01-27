Shamet finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three boards, and three assists in 36 minutes of a 112-97 win against Orlando on Sunday.

Shamet got the start as Patrick Beverly (groin) missed his third consecutive game. Shamet has thrived in an extended role since injuries have hit the Clippers. He'll face the West leading Lakers on Tuesday.