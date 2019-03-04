Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win
Shamet exploded for 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Knicks.
Shamet fell one trey shy of matching his career high, as he sank seven shots from beyond the arc (all in the first half). He has combined to score 41 points across the last two tilts, including 12 made threes. While he's a three-point specialist, Shamet is seeing 28.2 minutes per game through nine games with the Clippers.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Posts nine points in loss•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: To remain in starting five•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Production slides in starting role•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Makes impact off bench again•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...