Shamet exploded for 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Knicks.

Shamet fell one trey shy of matching his career high, as he sank seven shots from beyond the arc (all in the first half). He has combined to score 41 points across the last two tilts, including 12 made threes. While he's a three-point specialist, Shamet is seeing 28.2 minutes per game through nine games with the Clippers.