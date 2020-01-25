Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 22 to go with six dimes
Shamet supplied 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 43 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over the Heat.
Shamet finished with a career high minute total while amassing season highs in scoring, assists and threes. He has reached double figures in scoring in six straight games, and Shamet is likely to keep playing plenty of minutes, especially while Patrick Beverley (groin) and Paul George (hamstring) are sidelined.
