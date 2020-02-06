Shamet exploded for 23 points (7-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and one rebound in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-111 win against the Heat.

Shamet has returned to the bench now that Paul George is healthy, and while that might result in a decrease on his overall stats, he has been playing at a high level of late since he has scored 10 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games. The second-year guard has averaged 14.4 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from deep during that stretch.