Shamet (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

The Clippers haven't placed a definitive timeline on Shamet's return to game action, but considering he only recently ditched his crutches, he's likely due to miss a few more contests. Once healthy, Shamet may fill more of a supporting role than he had previously now that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both active again.

