Shamet registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during the Clippers' 129-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Shamet finished off an eventful rookie season in solid fashion, even as his long-distance shot was a bit off the mark. The 22-year-old managed double figures in the scoring column just twice during the series, but he generated averages of 10.9 points (on 45.0 percent three-point shooting), 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 25 games (23 starts) with the Clippers after arriving via trade from the 76ers. He'll look to take the next step in his development and help Los Angeles bounce back from the disappointing end to the campaign during the 2019-20 season.