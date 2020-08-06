Shamet will start at point guard Thursday against the Mavericks.
With Patrick Beverley (calf) sidelined, Shamet will draw the start at point guard, as it appears coach Doc Rivers wants Reggie Jackson to help drive offense on the second unit. In his first three bubble appearances, Shamet is averaging 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.7 minutes.
