Shamet will get the start at point guard for Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Shamet will replace Patrick Beverley (calf) in the starting lineup. The Clippers went with Reggie Jackson in Game 2, but will switch things up with Shamet. He has averaged 1.0 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 13.1 minutes in the first two games of the series.