Clippers' Landry Shamet: Starting Tuesday
Shamet will be in the starting five Tuesday against the Kings.
With Pat Beverley and Lou Williams sidelined, the Clips will go with Shamet at point guard. He's played mostly off the ball in the NBA, but Shamet played a more traditional point guard role at Wichita State.
