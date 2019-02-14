Shamet will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Shamet's set to replace Garrett Temple in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns. Through two games with the Clippers, the rookie guard's averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 threes, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.0 minutes per game. Shamet's meshed well with the Clippers and figures to see a sizable role going forward.