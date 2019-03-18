Shamet generated 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 119-116 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Shamet did all his non-free-throw damage from downtown, getting his scoring back in double digits after a one-game detour versus the Bulls on Friday night. The 22-year-old has drained multiple threes in all eight March contests and is shooting a blistering 50.8 percent from behind the arc over that span. While his contributions elsewhere remain very modest, Shamet appears locked into a starting role for what remains of the regular season. The rookie is now averaging 12.0 points over 15 games with the Clippers on the strength of a 46.9 percent success rate from distance.