Clippers' Landry Shamet: Still out Monday
Shamet (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against Indiana, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
All indications are that Shamet is close to making his return from what's turned into a long-term absence due to a sprained ankle, but it won't come Monday night as the Clips play on the second night of a back-to-back set. His next chance to play will arrive Wednesday in Toronto.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...