Shamet (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against Indiana, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

All indications are that Shamet is close to making his return from what's turned into a long-term absence due to a sprained ankle, but it won't come Monday night as the Clips play on the second night of a back-to-back set. His next chance to play will arrive Wednesday in Toronto.

