Clippers' Landry Shamet: Struggles from deep
Shamet produced seven points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Spurs on Thursday.
Shamet's struggles from the field continued Thursday night, as the guard amassed a field goal percentage of 25 or lower for the third time in his last four games. While the Clippers just picked up the 22-year-old's third-year option Tuesday, his status as a starter will be one to watch should his shooting problems continue to occur, combined with the fact that Paul George's (shoulder) eventual season debut looms.
