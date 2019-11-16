Clippers' Landry Shamet: To miss third straight
Shamet (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Shamet has missed time while battling a Grade 2 ankle sprain. After being ruled out for Saturday, his next chance to take the court will come Monday against Oklahoma City.
