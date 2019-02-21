Clippers' Landry Shamet: To remain in starting five
Head coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Shamet will remain in the starting lineup at small forward, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With that, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Shamet will all remain in the starting lineup after Rivers rolled out that trio in the team's final game before the All-Star break. As a result, Garrett Temple will come off the bench for the foreseeable future while the Clippers get a better look at the promising young asset they received from Philadelphia.
More News
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Production slides in starting role•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Makes impact off bench again•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Will suit up Saturday•
-
Clippers' Landry Shamet: Not playing Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...