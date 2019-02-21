Head coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Shamet will remain in the starting lineup at small forward, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With that, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Shamet will all remain in the starting lineup after Rivers rolled out that trio in the team's final game before the All-Star break. As a result, Garrett Temple will come off the bench for the foreseeable future while the Clippers get a better look at the promising young asset they received from Philadelphia.