Clippers' Landry Shamet: Unflattering numbers Sunday
Shamet tallied three points (1-8 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's c127-87 preseason victory over the Shanghai Sharks.
Shamet struggled to get anything going on the offensive end during Sunday's convincing victory. He hit just one of his eight shot attempts while missing three straight from the free-throw line. He did, however, add a team-high eight assists. This is something that could add to Shamet's overall value should he be able to consistently drop some dimes. He is primarily a three-point streaming option at this stage and would need to add to his production to have any real value.
