Clippers' Landry Shamet: Unlikely to return Friday
Shamet (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Shamet is trending towards missing a 13th consecutive game as he works his way back from a left ankle sprain. Coach Doc Rivers said Shamet will likely get some shots up during Thursday's practice, though he still isn't cleared for full contact.
