Shamet will be available to make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers overhauled about half their roster in the two days leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. Shamet and Ivica Zubac were the top assets the Clippers received back in the deals, and both should assume spots in coach Doc Rivers' rotation right away. It's unclear exactly where Shamet will fit into a backcourt mix that already includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson and new acquisition Garrett Temple, so the rookie out of Wichita State probably won't warrant a pickup outside of deeper fantasy leagues until his role has more clarity.