Clippers' Landry Shamet: Won't play Friday
Shamet (ankle) won't play Friday against Milwaukee, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Shamet will miss his 13th straight contest as he continues to battle a left ankle sprain. His next shot at a possible return looms Sunday against Washington.
