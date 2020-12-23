Williams tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Lakers.

Williams' role as one of the league's perennial sixth-men isn't in jeopardy, despite the arrival of playmakers like Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard. Sweet Lou will probably be the second man off the bench on a nightly basis behind either Ivica Zubac or Serge Ibaka, depending on the night. Usage rate is always a concern for Williams, as game flow sometimes restricts his participation, so it will be interesting to see how Tyronn Lue utilizes him with new faces on the bench.