Clippers' Lou Williams: 22 points in loss
Williams generated 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes Saturday against Detroit.
Williams helped the Clippers mount a fourth-quarter comeback before ultimately falling short Saturday. He was unable to contribute much aside from scoring, but still managed to have a solid game as he shot efficiently from the field. While Williams' averages are slightly down from a year ago, he's producing at a much better per minute rate. The veteran guard has remained arguably the best sixth-man in the NBA this season due to his averages of 18.5 points, 4.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 threes in 25.2 minutes per game.
