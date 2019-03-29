Clippers' Lou Williams: Absent from injury report

Williams (rest) is not listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams sat out Thursday's loss to the Bucks for rest purposes, so his absence from the injury report is unsurprising. Barring any new information, he will presumably resume his usual role with the team.

