Williams recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound during Monday's win over Dallas.

The veteran rebounded from a poor offensive outing a game prior in this one by posting double figures for sixth time over the past seven games. Williams is registering 13.3 points per matchup during that span compared to his season average of 12.4 points.