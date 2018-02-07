Clippers' Lou Williams: Agrees to three-year extension
Williams agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Clippers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The third year is a team option.
As the Clippers have dealt with a myriad of injuries to their roster this season, Williams has played a large part in keeping the team afloat. He's averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and even had a stretch from late December to mid-January where he posted 31.2 points and 5.4 assists per contest. Though the direction of the team is somewhat in flux after trading Blake Griffin to the Pistons in exhange for Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley -- not to mention trading Chris Paul over the summer -- it appears the organization feels it's the best move to keep Williams around for at least two more years and possibly a third.
