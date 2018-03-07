Williams produced 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Tuesday's high-scoring affair produced some rather unique stat lines on both sides, with Williams' qualifying as one of them. The veteran sharpshooter dished out double-digit dimes for only the fourth time this season, with his overall haul qualifying as his second highest on the campaign. Williams' 45.0 percent success rate from the floor was also his best over the last four games, and his scoring tally was his third straight of greater than 20 points. The 31-year-old continues to log a starter's workload off the bench, an allotment of playing time that should endure throughout the stretch run, given Williams' typically superior production and Avery Bradley's continued absence due to a sports hernia.