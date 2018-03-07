Clippers' Lou Williams: Another prolific scoring effort
Williams produced 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Tuesday's high-scoring affair produced some rather unique stat lines on both sides, with Williams' qualifying as one of them. The veteran sharpshooter dished out double-digit dimes for only the fourth time this season, with his overall haul qualifying as his second highest on the campaign. Williams' 45.0 percent success rate from the floor was also his best over the last four games, and his scoring tally was his third straight of greater than 20 points. The 31-year-old continues to log a starter's workload off the bench, an allotment of playing time that should endure throughout the stretch run, given Williams' typically superior production and Avery Bradley's continued absence due to a sports hernia.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring tally off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Reduced usage, output in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Spearheads furious comeback Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Eye-popping heater in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 19 in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...