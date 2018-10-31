Clippers' Lou Williams: Another strong effort off bench
Williams supplied 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 128-110 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
Just another trademark stat line from the veteran, who's opened the season excelling in his sixth man role yet again. Williams' scoring total once again paced the second unit and served as his third 17-point effort over the last four games. The 32-year-old also managed some solid rebounding contributions Tuesday, something he's proven capable of on occasion. Factoring in his production against the Grizzlies, Williams is averaging 16.7 points over 24.1 minutes during the first seven games of the campaign.
