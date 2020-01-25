Clippers' Lou Williams: Back in bench role
Williams is coming off the bench Friday against Miami, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Williams started Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but he'll head back to his typical role Friday evening off the bench. Jerome Robinson takes his place in the starting five.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Struggles from distance in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Enters starting five•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Productive despite shooting woes•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Huge game off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Extends sizzling scoring streak•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 26 points in spot start•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.