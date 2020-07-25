Williams (personal) has returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams has returned to the bubble after leaving to attend to a personal matter. He'll have to quarantine in his room and pass two coronavirus tests before joining his teammates on the court. It's possible he plays during Monday's scrimmage against the Kings, which is the Clippers' last exhibition before their first seeding game against the Lakers on Thursday.