Clippers' Lou Williams: Becomes highest bench scorer ever
Williams totaled 34 points (14-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 140-115 victory over Boston.
Williams surpassed Dell Curry as the highest scoring sixth-man in history Monday, ending the game with 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting. This just solidifies Williams claim as arguably the best ever sixth-man to play the game. He has been dynamic for the Clippers since the trade deadline and with the team firmly in the playoff picture, he should be in for more big nights down the stretch.
