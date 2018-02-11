Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Williams poured in 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the 76ers.
Williams' scoring total was a team high and represented his third game with over 20 points in the first four contests of February. The veteran sharpshooter looks set to continue providing strong production despite Avery Bradley's arrival in Los Angeles, as he's averaging a robust 16 shot attempts in the three games since the latter's arrival. Williams has been particularly sharp from distance over the last couple of outings as well, as he's drained half of his 16 attempts from behind the arc during those contests.
