Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-leading 17 points in win
Williams poured in 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.
The veteran sharpshooter saw a season-low amount of minutes but nevertheless generated a season-best shooting percentage. Williams has back-to-back 17-point efforts and is filling his second-unit role to perfection, averaging 13.7 points over an average of 21.7 minutes. His playing time has taken a bit of a hit as compared to his previous stops, but the 13-year veteran is still aptly capable of serving as a reliable source of scoring and three-pointers.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 17 off bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Makes most of minutes Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 14 in Thursday's start•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes 3-of-12 from field Sunday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.