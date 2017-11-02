Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-leading 17 points in win

Williams poured in 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran sharpshooter saw a season-low amount of minutes but nevertheless generated a season-best shooting percentage. Williams has back-to-back 17-point efforts and is filling his second-unit role to perfection, averaging 13.7 points over an average of 21.7 minutes. His playing time has taken a bit of a hit as compared to his previous stops, but the 13-year veteran is still aptly capable of serving as a reliable source of scoring and three-pointers.