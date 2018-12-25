Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-leading scoring haul in loss

Williams tallied 25 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 129-127 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Williams equaled his season high in visits to the free-throw line, and his 85.7 percent showing from the charity stripe played an integral part in his second tally of over 20 points in his first three games since returning from a hamstring injury. Williams boasts an impressive 49.4 percent success rate from the field across eight December contests, which has helped lead to a solid 16.8 points per game average during that span.