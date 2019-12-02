Clippers' Lou Williams: Bounces back with 22 points
Williams produced 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists and a rebound across 23 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 win over the Wizards.
After an off night against the Spurs, the league's best sixth man distinguished himself with a substantial stat line on Sunday. With the game well out of hand, Williams's usage was maximized in lieu of keeping Kawhi Leonard on the floor.
