Clippers' Lou Williams: Bright spot in defeat
Williams registered 23 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 129-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Williams' scoring total led the Clippers on the night, while his stellar 61.1 percent success rate from the floor was also tops on his squad. The veteran sharpshooter now has five tallies of greater than 20 points in the first eight games of 2019, and he's posted no fewer than 17 points in any contest during the month thus far. Given his high-usage role off the bench, Williams' value across all formats remains as vibrant as ever.
