Clippers' Lou Williams: Career-high 13 assists in win
Williams managed 24 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 13 assists, two steals and one rebound in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over the Grizzlies.
Williams shot an inefficient 6-of-18 from the field Wednesday but still ended with 24 points to go with a career-best 13 assists. He continues to put up solid value in a situation that was deemed unfavorable by many leading into the season. He is a player you could try and sell high, although, the consistency alone certainly warrants holding him to see what happens.
