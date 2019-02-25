Clippers' Lou Williams: Carries load in loss
Williams scored a game-high 24 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-96 loss to the Nuggets.
The veteran guard didn't get much help in this one -- only two other Clippers even managed to score in double digits. Williams is now averaging 25.6 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 boards and 1.8 three-pointers through nine games in February as the team tries to hang onto a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
