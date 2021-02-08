Williams recorded a season-high 23 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Clippers' 113-110 loss to Kings.

With Paul George (toe) sidelined for a second straight game, Williams stepped up to fill the void on offense. Though he wasn't accurate from the field, Williams parlayed a team-high 32.4 usage rate and some sharpshooting from the free-throw line into a season-best scoring total. George isn't a lock to play at any point during the Clippers' upcoming three-game week, so Williams could be worthy of a pickup for fantasy managers looking for help in the points and free-throw percentage categories.