Clippers' Lou Williams: Clear of injury report

Williams (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Williams missed Tuesday's contest due to a personal issue, but his absence will be limited to one game. The 33-year-old could see an increased workload Thursday with Patrick Beverley (wrist) sidelined.

