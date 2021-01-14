Williams (hip) is active for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year-old was a late addition to the injury report with a left hip issue, but his availability never appeared in serious doubt since he was considered probable. Williams will fill his usual role off the bench for the Clippers on Wednesday.
