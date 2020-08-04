Williams will be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams cleared his mandatory 10-day quarantine period and will be available to make his debut Tuesday evening. The veteran was able to participate in scrimmages, but he could be a bit rusty, as he was not able to practice with the team during that 10-day isolation period.
