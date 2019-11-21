Clippers' Lou Williams: Clutch performance Wednesday

Williams amassed 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 victory over Boston.

Williams was the hot-man during the fourth quarter for the Clippers, nailing a couple of clutch shots to help force overtime. The Clippers are spoiled for choice when it comes to closers and that was on show tonight. Williams is sitting just inside the top-100 across the first 15 games of the season, basically returned value on where he was being drafted. Now that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are somewhat healthy, Williams could see a small hit to his overall production but should remain a comfortable 12-team option.