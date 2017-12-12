Clippers' Lou Williams: Co-leads team with 17 points in win

Williams managed 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.

Williams once again led the Clippers in scoring despite what was a ragged shooting night overall. The veteran sharpshooter's scoring total was his lowest since Nov. 20, but he appears primed for a robust role for the time being while Blake Griffin (knee) remains sidelined. Equally encouraging is the fact that Williams' minutes are locked in, as he's seen no less than 33 in the last nine games.