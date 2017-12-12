Clippers' Lou Williams: Co-leads team with 17 points in win
Williams managed 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.
Williams once again led the Clippers in scoring despite what was a ragged shooting night overall. The veteran sharpshooter's scoring total was his lowest since Nov. 20, but he appears primed for a robust role for the time being while Blake Griffin (knee) remains sidelined. Equally encouraging is the fact that Williams' minutes are locked in, as he's seen no less than 33 in the last nine games.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 35 points Saturday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Puts up 20 points in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Starts and scores 20 versus Atlanta•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...